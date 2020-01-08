Принц Гарри и Меган Маркл решили сложить королевские полномочия

Принц Гарри и герцогиня Сассекская Меган Маркл заявили о решении сложить с себя королевские полномочия.
Соответствующее заявление обнародовано на официальной странице герцога и герцогини Сассекских в инстаграме.
"Мы собираемся отказаться от звания "старших" членов в королевской семье и работать, чтобы стать финансово независимыми, одновременно продолжая полностью поддерживать Ее Величество Королеву", - говорится в заявлении.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Также отмечается, что они намерены "сбалансировать" свое время между Соединенным Королевством и Северной Америкой.
"Этот географический баланс позволит нам растить нашего сына с умением ценить королевские традиции, в которых он родился, и предоставит нашей семьи пространство, чтобы сфокусироваться на следующем разделе, включая создание нашей новой благотворительной организации", - заявляют супруги.
Решение, по словам Гарри и Меган, было принято "после нескольких месяцев размышлений и обсуждений".
Напомним, британский принц Гарри и американская актриса Меган Маркл поженились в мае 2018 года. Через год у герцога и герцогини Сассекских родился мальчик - Арчи Гаррисон Маунтбаттен-Виндзор.