Більдт: санкції проти Порошенка будуть розцінені як політична помста і зашкодять репутації Зеленського

This will damage the reputation of ⁦@ZelenskyyUa⁩ and his rule in 🇪🇺. To impose sanctions on ⁦@poroshenko⁩ will be seen as pure political revenge. Sure, he had business in 🇷🇺 in the past, but so did ⁦@ZelenskyyUa⁩. https://t.co/bLz147HZjo