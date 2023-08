Today, my 🇷🇴 colleague Angel Tîlvãr, Lockheed Martin Executive Filippo Marchetti and I agreed to join forces:



➡️ Romania will host the F-16 EU training centre.

➡️ Lockheed Martin will provide training & maintenance.

➡️ The Netherlands will make F-16 fighter aircraft available. pic.twitter.com/mv5yVgK7ep