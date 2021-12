Салах установив рекорд "Ліверпуля"

Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player to score or assist in seven consecutive Premier League away games:



⚽️🅰️🅰️ vs. Norwich

⚽️ vs. Leeds

⚽️ vs. Brentford

⚽️🅰️ vs. Watford

⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️ vs. Man Utd

🅰️ vs. West Ham

⚽️ vs. Everton



Mo makes more history. pic.twitter.com/jaf4GgCmLQ