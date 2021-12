⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️



Liverpool are the first team in English top-flight history to score multiple goals in 18 consecutive games across all competitions. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kVtzIJ1x6s