Магучіх поступилася у фіналі голосування на титул найкращої легкоатлетки Європи

UNSTOPPA-BOL! 👑



For the second year in a row, Femke Bol 🇳🇱 is the women’s European Athlete of the Year! 🏆



And Bol becomes the first athlete to win the award in back-to-back years since Dafne Schippers in 2014-15. 💫#GoldenTracks pic.twitter.com/DsjBMtcbEK