УЄФА дав згоду на проведення матчу Росія – Боснія і Герцеговина, – президент ФА БіГ

(NFSBIH pres) Vico Zeljković:🎙“It’s important to say that we have the consent of UEFA to play the match. They did suspend 🇷🇺 as far as playing official matches are concerned, but as far as friendlies go, there are no bans for playing them”



The man insists on playing Russia.. 😵‍💫