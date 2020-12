"Манчестер Юнайтед" встановив два дивовижних рекорди Англійської Прем'єр-ліги

Man Utd have now come from behind to win each of their last five Premier League away games:



✅ 3-2 vs. Brighton

✅ 4-1 vs. Newcastle

✅ 3-1 vs. Everton

✅ 3-2 vs. Southampton

✅ 3-1 vs. West Ham



Bouncebackability. pic.twitter.com/2yoWlzMkVW