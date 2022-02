🇫🇷 🙂 ↗️ 🙃 ↘️ 🙂 🎩

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first player in the 21st century to score a hat-trick in Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, the Premier League and LaLiga. pic.twitter.com/biAFMa1iTZ