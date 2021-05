Гвардіола скоротив відставання від Луческу і відірвався від Лобановського за числом трофеїв

Pep Guardiola as first team coach:



3 🏆🇪🇸 La Liga

3 🏆🇪🇸 Supercopa

2 🏆🇪🇸 Copa del Rey



3 🏆🇩🇪 Bundesliga

2 🏆🇩🇪 DFB-Pokal



4 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Cup

3 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

2 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Community Shield

1 🏆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup



3 🏆 CCW Cup

3 🏆 Super Cup

2 🏆 UCL



31 titles as first team coach #Pep