Швеція в пакеті допомоги надішле Україні артилерійських боєприпасів на 46,7 млн. Розглядається можливість передачі гаубиць і ППО

🇸🇪 Gov presents 7th military package to 🇺🇦 @DefenceU w/ SEK 500 M worth of artillery ammunition. This is not last package. 🇸🇪 Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) & Armed Forces will evaluate possibility to provide 🇸🇪 artillery Archer, air-defence RBS70 & more. 🇸🇪 stands with 🇺🇦