Сирійські повстанці захопили новітню російську радіолокаційну систему «Подлет-К1»

🇸🇾 | #Syria: Rebels show abandoned artillery positions of the Syrian army in the area of Sarujah camp in Hama Governorate.



At least one 2S3 Akatsiya 152mm SPG, one BM-21 Grad 122mm MRL, and one D-74 122mm towed gun were captured by HTS/affiliated forces. pic.twitter.com/x7PXGUtDVe