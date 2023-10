Військовий альянс Північної Європи запросив Україну спостерігати за всіма його навчаннями

I thank the Joint Expeditionary Force Summit 🇩🇰 🇪🇪 🇫🇮 🇮🇸 🇱🇻 🇱🇹 🇳🇱 🇳🇴 🇸🇪 🇬🇧 for the strong concluding statement.



JEF leaders condemned Russian aggression and weaponization of food, reiterated their support for Ukraine and its path to NATO, invited Ukraine to observe JEF 2024-2025…