Урвалася рекордна безпрограшна серія збірної Італії

Italy have lost a competitive home game for the first time since 08 September 1999:



🇪🇸 Pedro Porro (13/09/99)

🇪🇸 Ferran Torres (29/02/00)

🇪🇸 Eric García (09/01/01)

🇪🇸 Bryan Gil (11/02/01

🇪🇸 Yeremi Pino (20/10/02)

🇪🇸 Gavi (05/08/04)



Six of Spain's squad had not been born. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JiVvBBNjXE