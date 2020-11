53.7 - Harry Winks' goal vs Ludogorets came from a distance of 53.7 yards - only two goals have been scored from further out in the Europa League since 2009-10; Jordi Gómez v PSV (61.2 yards) and Kemar Roofe v Standard Liège (55.4 yards), both in October of this year. Pinpoint. pic.twitter.com/b9zaZ9q1ya