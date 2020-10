Томас Мюллер став найтитулованішим німцем в історії футболу

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Bundesliga

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 DFB Pokal

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 DFL Supercup

🏆🏆 Champions League

🏆🏆 Super Cup

🏆 World Cup

🏆 Club World Cup @esmuellert_'s 27th trophy makes him the most decorated German player of all time. Legend of the game. ⭐#MiaSanFamily pic.twitter.com/B4l9rYqMve