Дата бою Ломаченко - Лопес офіційно затверджена

👀 JUST 😮 ANNOUNCED 🤯



TR on ESPN & ESPN+ in October includes ...



🔥 #LomaLopez

🔥 #InoueMoloney

🔥 #NavarreteVilla

🔥 #BeterbievDeines

🔥 #ZepedaBaranchyk



... what else really needs to be said? pic.twitter.com/Vd7qiC08Kw