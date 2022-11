Німеччина надає 1 млн євро в Фонд енергетичної підтримки України

In response to Russia’s repeated attacks on Ukraine’s civil energy infrastructure, the German Federal Foreign Office is securing 1 mln EUR in immediate emergency help to be contributed to the 🇺🇦 Energy Support Fund of the @Ener_Community #StandWithUkraine @GermanDiplo https://t.co/Kz7EGKcCqx pic.twitter.com/PFgCeBTTSI