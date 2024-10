Парламентарії Європи і Канади оприлюднили спільну заяву щодо виборів у Грузії: ні вільні, ні справедливі

We are very concerned about 🇬🇪 election, which was neither free nor fair. It must not be recognised internationally. We demand sanctions for those responsible + declare our solidarity with all committed Europeans in 🇬🇪.



🇪🇺🇩🇪🇸🇪🇮🇪🇸🇪🇵🇱🇪🇪🇱🇻🇱🇹🇺🇦🇨🇦

Joint Statement on 🇬🇪 elections. pic.twitter.com/GZYVzXtf8m