🌎 - 9⃣ of the 3⃣2⃣ participants of the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup are known



🇶🇦 Qatar

🇩🇪 Germany

🇩🇰 Denmark

🇧🇷 Brazil

🇧🇪 Belgium

🇫🇷 France

🇭🇷 Croatia

🇪🇸 Spain

🇷🇸 Serbia #WCQ2022