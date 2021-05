Власник і головний тренер "Челсі" вперше зустрілися лише після фіналу Ліги чемпіонів

🏆 - The @ChampionsLeague has been won by a 🇩🇪 manager for the 3️⃣rd consecutive season



2020/21 - Thomas Tuchel🇩🇪

2019/20 - Hansi Flick🇩🇪

2018/19 - Jürgen Klopp🇩🇪#UCL #UCLfinal