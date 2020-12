CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS



That massive haul of 4️⃣0️⃣ points puts @RacingPointF1 in a great spot to clinch third!



But there's still a maximum of 4️⃣4️⃣ up for grabs in Abu Dhabi 👀#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZOm3UTvuXm