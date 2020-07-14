Другий етап сезону-2020 у Формулі-1 завершився дублем команди "Мерседес".
Переможець Гран-прі Штирії Льюїс Гамільтон повідомив, що на подіумі нагороду команди вперше отримувала чорношкіра жінка.
"Хотів опублікувати це, тому що це дуже важливий момент. Стефані - мій товариш по команді. Одна з кращих наших інженерів по рідинах. У неділю вона стала першою чорношкірою жінкою, що піднялася на подіум Формули-1. Це дивовижне досягнення, і я просто хотів би подякувати їй за важку роботу, позитив і пристрасть до своєї справи", - написав британець в інстаграмі.
"Стеф була обрана більш ніж з 7000 претендентів. Вона сказала, що хоче надихнути цим маленьких дітей інших рас, щоб вони повірили в себе. Не можу з цим не погодитися. Прислухайтеся до цього, вам під силу стати ким завгодно", - переконаний 6-разовий чемпіон Формули-1.
I wanted to post this because it’s such an important moment. This is Stephanie who is one of my teammates. She is one of our trackside fluid engineers. On Sunday, she became the first black woman to stand on the podium in Formula 1 history. This is an amazing achievement and I just wanted to acknowledge her for her hard work, positivity, and passion for her job. Like most of the jobs in our sport they are in high demand, and Stephanie was selected out of over 7000 applicants for her role. Steph said she wants to inspire young black children, and children of colour to believe that they can do it too, and I couldn’t agree more. Put your mind to it, and you can be anything you want to be. So whilst I really appreciate all of the congratulations, I wanted take the opportunity to lift her up, and share them with her. #manifest #hardwork #bethechange