Естонія передає Україні новий пакет військової допомоги. 

🇪🇪 #Estonia has decided to send 🇺🇦 @DefenceU another military aid package.

✔️ Military hospital in collaboration with 🇮🇸 #Iceland

✔️ Medical equipment

✔️ Demining equipment

✔️ Counter-drone equipment



We need to continue to #StandWithUkraine in order to #StopRussianAggression. pic.twitter.com/FXIxAJQimf