Presented my credentials from ⁦@ZelenskyyUa⁩ to ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ today. Honored to represent🇺🇦in🇺🇸which always stood firmly in support of our independence. Ukrainians will never forget this. Our strategic partnership to be enhanced for benefit of both nations. pic.twitter.com/0nXNvT9ah2