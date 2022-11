Уряд Литви затвердив додаткову допомогу Україні

Today 🇱🇹 government approved 13 mil 💶 support for 🇺🇦.

- 5 mil 💶 to the World Bank fund for Ukraine.

- 4 mil 💶 for restoration of 🇺🇦 energy infrastructure.

- 2 mil 💶 for 🇺🇦 war refugees in Moldova.

- 2 mil 💶 to "Grains from Ukraine" initiative.