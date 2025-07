Олександр Усик – Даніель Дюбуа 2. Трансляція вечора боксу (ОНОВЛЮЄТЬСЯ)

Winning at Wembley? It's a 𝗛𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 🤝



Aadam Hamed getting the win 28 years to the day that father Prince Naseem stopped Juan Cabrera to retain his World Featherweight Title 👑



🎟️ Buy #UsykDubois2 NOW HERE --> https://t.co/FoiaUucafv | Live Now pic.twitter.com/D6O6HKOJjs