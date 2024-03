Нганну і Джошуа отримають мільйони від сьогоднішнього поєдинку в Саудівській Аравії

JOSHUA & NGANNOU PURSES REVEALED 💰



Anthony Joshua is set to earn a massive $50 million (£39 million) for his fight against Francis Ngannou with the former UFC champ set to earn $20 million (£15 million).



Not a bad little earner 👏🏼#JoshuaNgannou | #KnockoutChaos pic.twitter.com/MzO55XiceR