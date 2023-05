Мудрик потрапив до трійки найшвидших гравців АПЛ сезону-2022/23

37.31 - Which players recorded the highest top speeds in the Premier League in 2022-23?



37.31 km/h - Kyle Walker

36.70 km/h - Brennan Johnson

36.63 km/h - Mykhailo Mudryk

36.61 km/h - Anthony Gordon

36.53 km/h - Darwin Núñez



Guardian. pic.twitter.com/fvTKr6Rnhe