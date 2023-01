"Шахтар" відхилив і другу пропозицію клубу АПЛ щодо Матвієнка, - ЗМІ

Excl: Brighton have submitted a new official proposal for Mykola Matvienko, understand it’s worth €16m guaranteed fee plus €4m in add-ons up to €20m package. 🚨🔵🇺🇦 #BHAFC



Shakhtar Donetks have rejected also this fresh proposal as they want €30m fee for Matvienko. pic.twitter.com/dStvEl8vy2