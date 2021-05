Гравець "Челсі" програв свій перший з 19 фіналів національних кубків

Since moving to Europe in 2009, Thiago Silva has played in 18 domestic cup finals.



🏆 6/6 Coupe de la Ligue

🏆 5/5 Coupe de France

🏆 5/5 Trophée des Champions

🏆 1/1 Supercoppa Italiana

🏆 0/1 #FACup



Today was the FIRST time he had been defeated in a domestic cup final. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nE9MtnS08n