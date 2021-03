Pep Guardiola has surpassed José Mourinho to become the manager with the fourth most victories in Champions League history:



1️⃣ Sir Alex Ferguson - 102

2️⃣ Carlo Ancelotti - 89

3️⃣ Arsène Wenger - 86

4️⃣ Pep Guardiola - 82

5️⃣ José Mourinho - 81#UCL pic.twitter.com/fuOojD8H5n