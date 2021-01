5 - Only five players have scored in each of the last 17 seasons in the Top-5 European Leagues:



- 🇫🇷 Franck #Ribéry

- 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

- 🇦🇷Lionel Messi

- 🇪🇸 Sergio Ramos

- 🇪🇸 Joaquín



Endless.#TorinoFiorentina #SerieA pic.twitter.com/KFq96MMwgy