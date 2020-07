Мессі встановив особистий рекорд гольових передач у чемпіонаті Іспанії

Season 2010/11: 1⃣8⃣ ASSISTS

Season 2014/15: 1⃣8⃣ ASSISTS

Season 2019/20: 1⃣9⃣ ASSISTS



Messi breaks his own record of 18 assists in a #LaLigaSantander season! 💙🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/UCakAEg0Pn