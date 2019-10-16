​В Харьковской области задержали мужчину, который ранил ножом насильника своей жены
Экс-наставник "Шахтера" согласовал контракт с московским "Динамо", - СМИ
Во взломанной почте консультанта Путина обнаружили "план борьбы с Навальным", - The Insider
​«Захар Беркут»: Подивитись та забути
Валерій Чалий: "Нова українська влада віддаляє нашу ключову мету – перемогу"
Валерій Чалий: "Скандал із Трампом вберіг президента Зеленського від ще більших проблем"
Що військові думають про розведення сил?
20 украинских вузов вошли в рейтинг лучших университетов Восточной Европы
Гончарук собрал совещание из-за "скворечника" на крыше дома на Майдане
В центре Парижа установили двухметровую статую Неймара

Профиль бразильца временно будет украшать одну из улиц столицы Франции.

Бразильский архитектор и художник Маркос Марин сделал скульптуру в честь своего соотечественника и форварда "Пари Сен-Жермен" Неймара.

Двухметровую статую с изображением лица бразильского нападающего установили в Париже на одной из центральных улиц - авеню Георга V, которая станет одним из экземпляров на выставке скульптур под открытым небом.

 

Напомним, Златану Ибрагимовичу на Родине установили памятник.

