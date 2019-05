Мбаппе установил историческое достижение французской Лиги 1, которое можно только повторить

Kylian Mbappé is the first player ever to win both the @UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the same season.



• 28 games

• 23 starts

• 32 goals

• 7 assists



It's no surprise with stats like those... and there is one game left. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sBAbcTGhHO