Among the contenders for Carling’s @premierleague Goal of the Season Award we have… 🥁

@hazardeden10 🎩@VincentKompany 🚀@andros_townsend 👏



And even more screamers 😱



But who should win? 🤔 Download the Carling Tap app & vote for your winner: https://t.co/0mgm5R5ESi pic.twitter.com/di4SFTokmz