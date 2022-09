Ten months ago, in WDC, I asked for Stingers 4 #UAarmy & heard "It's impossible."

Many times.

Today, rus Su-30 jet was shot down by 🇺🇦 Stinger in the Kharkiv region.

So...the impossible is indeed possible.

Thanks to our partners.

We will win! 🇺🇦

🎵 Горить, “Палає техніка ворожа” pic.twitter.com/c1NtHcqlsD