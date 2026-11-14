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У Монреалі поліція розігнала студентський протест сльозогінним газом: є затримані

Студенти протестували проти зростання вартості освіти, їжі та житла.

У Монреалі поліція розігнала студентський протест сльозогінним газом: є затримані
Сутички у Монреалі
Фото: Philippe Robitaille-Grou/Radio-Canada

У центрі Монреаля, що у Канаді, поліція застосувала сльозогінний газ для розгону студентів, які протестували проти зростання вартості освіти, продуктів харчування та житла. Під час сутичок із правоохоронцями затримали трьох людей.

Про це повідомляє CBC News.

Акція розпочалася близько 14:00 п'ятниці, 13 листопада, в центрі міста. Згодом спалахнули протистояння між демонстрантами та поліцією, яка працювала в екіпіруванні для придушення масових заворушень.

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За словами представника поліції Монреаля, учасники протесту нібито кидали в правоохоронців різні предмети. У відповідь силовики застосували сльозогінний газ.

Під час заворушень також розбили вікна поблизу площі Вікторія та в районі Старого Монреаля. Поліція повідомила про вісім випадків пошкодження будівель і транспортних засобів. Трьох людей затримали: двох підозрюють у збройному нападі на поліцейського, ще одного – у нападі на правоохоронця. Інформації про травмованих серед цивільних немає.

Контекст

Протест відбувся в межах студентського руху, учасники якого вимагають від влади Квебеку переглянути систему фінансової допомоги студентам і збільшити фінансування коледжів загальної та професійної освіти і університетів.

Студенти пояснюють свої вимоги багаторічним недофінансуванням навчальних закладів і подорожчанням життя, що посилює їхню фінансову незахищеність. Студентський рух може продовжитися і протягом зимового семестру. Пізніше цього місяця студентські об'єднання мають проголосувати, чи оголошувати безстроковий загальний страйк.

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