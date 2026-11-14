У Монреалі поліція розігнала студентський протест сльозогінним газом: є затримані

Mass Student Protests in Canada Escalate into Clashes with Police: Tear Gas Deployed In #Montreal, #Canada, thousands of students took to the streets in a massive demonstration against the rising cost of education, housing, and food. The rally escalated into clashes with police, who deployed tear gas and pepper spray. Three protesters were detained, #The #Canadian #Press reports. The November 13 demonstration drew at least 5,000 people and marked the culmination of a five-day student strike in the province of #Quebec. According to organizers, around 100,000 students joined the protest movement. Students are demanding increased government funding for colleges and universities, reform of the scholarship and student loan system, and mandatory paid internships. Protesters are speaking out against the rapid surge in rent, food, and tuition prices. The protest began at #Victoria Square, after which demonstrators marched through downtown Montreal. During the clashes, protesters threw rocks, metal cans, and pyrotechnics at police officers. Law enforcement responded with tear gas and pepper spray. In the city center, windows of several buildings were smashed and parked cars were damaged. Police recorded eight instances of property damage. Two individuals were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers using objects as weapons, and a third was detained for assaulting a police officer. One officer sustained an injury after falling off a bicycle. Local journalists also reported the use of force by police against members of the press and demonstrators. Student associations have scheduled a meeting for November 21 to discuss transitioning to an indefinite general strike. Unbelievable, but true… https://t.co/uh1BriRoAU