Today at 5pm ET: @Dr_ThomasZ of #NASAScience & @OSIRISREx principal investigator Dante Lauretta provide an update to discuss what they know about the sample collected during the spacecraft's TAG (Touch-and-Go) attempt on Tues., Oct. 20. More: https://t.co/uzhWBEvAj8 pic.twitter.com/ORoswuE2UM