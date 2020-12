Only two sides have won 11 consecutive Premier League away games in the competition’s history:



◉ Chelsea (2008)

◎ 26 scored

◎ 1 conceded

◎ 10 clean sheets



◉ Man City (2017)

◎ 30 goals

◎ 5 conceded

◎ 7 clean sheets



Man Utd fall one short of matching the record. 😩 https://t.co/ptStSpWICo