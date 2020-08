Уперше в історії Ліги чемпіонів у півфіналі немає англійських, італійських і іспанських команд

⛔ - For the 1st time since 1990/91, and for the 1st time in the CL era, the CC/CL semi-final stage will not feature any team from England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Spain 🇪🇸 or Italy 🇮🇹. For the 1st time in CC/CL history, it will feature TWO (DEUX) teams representing France 🇫🇷. #UCL #MCILYO