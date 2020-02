22 January 2015: Martin Ødegaard is officially presented as a Real Madrid player.



23 May 2015: 16 years & 157 days old, Ødegaard becomes the youngest debutant in Real Madrid history.



6 February 2020: Ødegaard scores his first goal at the Santiago Bernabéu... for Real Sociedad. pic.twitter.com/H17YtaTRV1