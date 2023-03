Міноборони Великої Британії назвало країни, які беруть участь у тренуваннях ЗСУ

🇬🇧 - UK

🇸🇪 - Sweden

🇨🇦 - Canada

🇳🇱 - Netherlands

🇩🇰 - Denmark

🇳🇿 - New Zealand

🇱🇹 - Lithuania

🇦🇺 - Australia

🇳🇴 - Norway

🇫🇮 - Finland



Nine partner nations have come together to train Ukrainian recruits on the UK-led training programme.



🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/qM2CO6Joks