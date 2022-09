Резніков обговорив з головою оборонного відомства Франції посилення ЗСУ

Today I had a phone conversation with my 🇫🇷 friend & colleague @SebLecornu.

We discussed new ideas for strengthening #UAarmy capabilities.

I also personally want to thank you for your creative approaches.

France knows what it takes to win a war for freedom.

🇫🇷🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/r5AoGy2WBX