Резніков поспілкувався з новим міністром оборони Італії

On the very first day after the holidays in 🇮🇹, I had a conversation with the new 🇮🇹 #DefMin @GuidoCrosetto

Congratulations on the appointment!

Good news: the 🇮🇹 Government will continue its support for 🇺🇦.

Discussed prospects for cooperation on multilateral projects. pic.twitter.com/ASbdve1Qxb