The UK has so far sent over 195,000 winter kit items back with Ukrainian recruits after they completed training here - the @BritishArmy provided over 40 items per recruit.



Kit includes:

✅ Winter kit

✅ First aid kit

✅ Protective kit



🇺🇦 #WeStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/EfRanH46SI