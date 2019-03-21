Нурсултан не оставит Казахстан
Нурсултан не оставит Казахстан
Ляшко ворвался на заседание Кабмина и устроил скандал из-за Коболева
Ляшко ворвался на заседание Кабмина и устроил скандал из-за Коболева
Минздрав разработал новые санитарные нормы для школ
Минздрав разработал новые санитарные нормы для школ
В Киеве на улице Стальского произошел мощный взрыв (обновлено)
В Киеве на улице Стальского произошел мощный взрыв (обновлено)
Зеленский заявил, что готов был уступить Вакарчуку на выборах
Зеленский заявил, что готов был уступить Вакарчуку на выборах
Гриценко снова первый. И снова - непроходной
Гриценко снова первый. И снова - непроходной
"Манчестер Юнайтед" может бесплатно лишиться своего лучшего форварда, - СМИ
"Манчестер Юнайтед" может бесплатно лишиться своего лучшего форварда, - СМИ
​Луценко: посол США передала мне список лиц, которых просила не привлекать к ответственности
​Луценко: посол США передала мне список лиц, которых просила не привлекать к ответственности
В Сумах умерла больная корью роженица, роддом закрыли на карантин
В Сумах умерла больная корью роженица, роддом закрыли на карантин
ГлавнаяСпорт

Чемпион Формулы-1 Хэмилтон прыгнул с парашютом в Катаре

Льюис Хэмилтон интересно проводит время между этапами.

5-кратный и действующий чемпион мира в классе машин Формула-1 Льюис Хэмилтон в Катаре прыгнул с парашютом.

"Сейчас это мое любимое занятие. Мне нравится ощущение свободного падения, это невероятно освобождает твой разум", – написал британский пилот "Мерседес" в инстаграме.

Напомним, на первом этапе сезона-2019 – Гран-При Австралии Хэмилтон занял второе место в гонке, уступив своему партнеру по команде Валттери Боттасу.

Читайте главные новости LB.ua в социальных сетях Facebook и Twitter
Темы: , ,
Новости по теме:

Читайте также