5-кратный и действующий чемпион мира в классе машин Формула-1 Льюис Хэмилтон в Катаре прыгнул с парашютом.
"Сейчас это мое любимое занятие. Мне нравится ощущение свободного падения, это невероятно освобождает твой разум", – написал британский пилот "Мерседес" в инстаграме.
This is my fav thing to do currently. The reason I sky dive is I love that there are really no limits in free fall. It’s incredible to just let your mind free, remove all doubt and any insecurities you may be feeling in life and jump. I think in life many of us don’t take that leap because of fear, something of which holds us back from greatness. You can do anything you put your mind to. I was nervous the first time but this has helped me to let go of many things and go for the things I love. Don’t let fear dictate your life. You can do anything you put your mind to I truly believe that🙏🏾
Напомним, на первом этапе сезона-2019 – Гран-При Австралии Хэмилтон занял второе место в гонке, уступив своему партнеру по команде Валттери Боттасу.