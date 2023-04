Данські САУ Caesar прибули до України

CAESARs from 🇩🇰 are in 🇺🇦!

Thank you to @folketinget @Statsmin @denmarkdotdk and the Danish people.

Sincere gratitude to @Forsvarsmin & ministers @mfMorten @JakobElleman, @troelslundp for their personal support.

Also grateful to our French partners and to my colleague @SebLecornu… pic.twitter.com/cenkpI1x72