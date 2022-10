Данія, Норвегія та Німеччина оплатять словакам гаубиці для України

Just signed agreement with #Denmark🇩🇰 #Germany🇩🇪 #Norway🇸🇯 who will fund production of 16 state-of-art 🇸🇰 #Zuzana2 howitzers for #Ukraine🇺🇦 worth 92 million euros. @DefenceU @Slovakia_NATO @mfMorten @NATO #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether2022 pic.twitter.com/1TiJ2iH1l7